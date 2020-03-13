Nike encouraging all U.S.-based employees to work from home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike is officially urging all employees based in the United States to work from home amid COVID-19 fears.
In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the company said based on guidance from government and health authorities, it is encouraging all U.S.-based employees to work from home starting March 16 through March 31 if their job allows. However, Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton will remain open.
Brown orders all K-12 schools closed through March
This statement came the day after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools from March 16 to March 31. Brown’s office said in a statement the decision was made after considering “staffing challenges and health concerns due to the public health threat of coronavirus.”
