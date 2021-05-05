No appointment needed at PDX drive-thru this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An appointment won’t be required this weekend for the PDX drive-thru vaccination site this weekend.

Demand for vaccine appointments is going down, but less than half of all Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to Oregon health officials.

The Portland International Airport Red Economy Parking Lot will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

You can still schedule your vaccine at the OHSU COVID-19 Vaccines website. Those without internet access or who need extra help can call 833-647-8222.

In an effort to streamline the scheduling process, COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center changed how they schedule vaccine appointments, offering appointments through the All4Oregon website.

Two weeks ago, slews of people rushed to sign up for a vaccine when folks 16 and older finally became eligible. Now that demand has dropped as folks wait to take their second dose. There are still quite a few people hesitant to get the vaccine. Others are either not able to or willing to navigate the process of scheduling an appointment, health officials said.

