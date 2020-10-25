No deaths in Oregon’s latest COVID report; 366 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 366 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus, pushing the state to 42,101 cases to date.

No new deaths were included in the agency’s latest report, which left Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll unchanged at 653.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (4), Deschutes (13), Douglas (4), Jackson (20), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (6), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (82), Polk (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (57), and Yamhill (3).