No deaths in Oregon’s latest COVID report; 337 new cases

Coronavirus

Oregon's total infection tally rises to 37,262

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged Sunday, with state health officials only reporting 337 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus.

To date, 599 Oregonians have perished from the coronavirus and a total of 37,262 have contracted it, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Sunday’s data comes after three consecutive days of 400+ infections, including the state’s highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic recorded on Thursday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (37), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (11), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (5), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (50), Multnomah (78), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (62), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (3).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss