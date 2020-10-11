No deaths in Oregon’s latest COVID report; 337 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged Sunday, with state health officials only reporting 337 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus.

To date, 599 Oregonians have perished from the coronavirus and a total of 37,262 have contracted it, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Sunday’s data comes after three consecutive days of 400+ infections, including the state’s highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic recorded on Thursday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (37), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (11), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (5), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (50), Multnomah (78), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (62), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (3).