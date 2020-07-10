No shoes, no shirt, no mask: Businesses grapple with mandate

Businesses could be cited for failing to enforce the face covering mandate in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Face coverings are required in indoor public spaces in Oregon but some people simply don’t want to wear them, leaving businesses in a bind.

The mandate went into effect on July 1. People who have underlying health conditions, have a disability or are under the age of 12 are exempt from the mask mandate.

Oregon Health Authority: Face covering guidance

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health expects businesses to tell a customer without a face covering that a mask or face shield is required indoors. If a person decline, businesses should politely ask if they have a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one.

If so, no further questions should be asked. But if the don’t have an exemption, then OSHA says a business should kindly ask them to leave and they can call the police if the person refuses. The state makes it clear that under no circumstance should a business try to physically block a person from entering.

Not enforcing the policy can lead to a citation.

Friday marked 10 days since the mandate took effectt. And many businesses find they’re stuck in the middle when it comes to enforcing it.

It’s a touchy topic. Some businesses declined to talk to KOIN 6 News about the situation. But Ava Roasteria — a coffee shop with locations in Beaverton, Lake Oswego and Hillsboro — shared its experience.

Workers there said there have been some occasions when customers simply didn’t want to wear a mask so they’ve had to remind them about the state mandate.

“We want everyone to have a good customer experience when they come, that’s number one for us,” said Ava Roasteria Director of Operations Kian Haddad. “But at the same time we have to maintain safety and making sure we are doing our part; if a customer refuses to wear a mask, we ask them kindly to leave.”

OSHA — How to handle

How to file a complaint

Call OSHA

Ava Roasteria has options for customers who don’t want to comply with the mandate, including call-in orders and mobile delivery through services like Ubereats.

OSHA said it received 750 complaints over the Fourth of July weekend, most of which concerned the face covering requirement.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus