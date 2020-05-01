Non-emergency medical, dental procedures resume in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Non-emergency medical and dental procedures can now officially resume in Oregon, though there continue to be restrictions and guidelines for what needs to happen.

Offices must practice social distancing, limit the capacity to 50% and have at least 2 weeks of personal protective equipment on hand at the location.

Dentist offices are also allowed to open though KOIN 6 News found out many won’t open on Friday.

Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement on April 23 when she laid out the framework for resuming non-urgent and elective procedures.

“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” Brown said that day. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.”

Governor Kate Brown lays out her plan to reopen Oregon in a press conference on May 1, 2020.

While Brown said she is glad to be restarting non-urgent procedures, she stressed that Oregonians must still proceed with caution, warning that the state “may even need to take steps back.”

Then on Friday, the governor said she is considering opening rural counties with low infection rates starting May 15.

She announced the plan during a press conference alongside health officials from the Oregon Health Authority on Friday morning.

The new strategies are part of Brown’s broader roadmap to reopen Oregon. She said reopening the rest of Oregon will happen slowly and not in “one fell swoop.”

