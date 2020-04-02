Nonprofit connects needy families with donated home goods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t made it any easier for many families who struggle to obtain basic needs like housing and food—but one local nonprofit organization is working hard to lighten the load.

Community Warehouse has been connecting families in the Portland area with donated home essentials for more than 15 years. The organization had to close in the face of COVID-19 but it partially reopened this week to the public.

Joe Glode with Community Warehouse told KOIN 6 News the organization is now working harder than ever to make families comfortable. Glode said the team brainstormed and came up with so-called “Home 2 Go” kits, which include basic essentials needed for a home—all new and sanitized—packed safely into a dresser.

“The top drawer is going to be pots and pans, cooking utensils; second drawer is dishware and silverware,” he said. “The third drawer is linens and towels and the fourth drawer is an air mattress with a pump.”

Mattresses and beds are one of the biggest needs but Community Warehouse can’t give families any of those donated used items right now due to COVID-19 concerns. In fact, all donations must sit in the organization’s warehouse until the situation is over.

Nonetheless, donations of new items from Community Warehouse’s Amazon wishlist or website can be purchased now to help the group build the Home 2 Go kits. And teams putting those kits together aren’t taking any chances when it comes to keeping people safe.

“We set aside four tables that we could do station by station how we unpack and make sure everything stays safe,” said Globe. “So [the] first table is packing and sorting all the donations we’re receiving. The second is sorting and cleaning with a bleach solution that we got from the CDC website and letting them dry until they’re safe.”