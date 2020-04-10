Nordstrom pledges to make nearly 1M masks for health care workers

Nordstrom partnered with Providence Health & Services, Kaas Tailored and Ascension

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nordstrom has committed to producing nearly one million masks for health care workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nordstrom, partnered with Providence Health & Services, Kaas Tailored and Ascension, are aiming to sew nearly 1 million masks for health care workers in the Providence and Ascension network of hospitals. Their alterations teams in Illinois, Washington D.C., Florida, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Oregon, Texas and California will be working to produce those masks.

Photo courtesy: Nordstrom

According to Nordstrom, the materials to sew into masks are then returned, sanitized, and distributed throughout the hospital networks.

The Seattle-based company is also having their alterations teams make an additional 60,000 reusable face covers for all of their employees still working to fulfill online orders.

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

