Not enough doses: Salem Health vaccine clinic closes early

SALEM, Ore (KOIN) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving slower than expected across the country, including all of Oregon. A vaccine clinic in Salem closed Monday because they didn’t have enough doses.

Salem Health opened a vaccine clinic at the state fairgrounds on Thursday and in those 4 days they vaccinated about 8000 nurses, firefighters and others who fall into the Phase 1A group. But they ran out of doses on Monday and closed.

Officials with Salem Health said they are saving the few hundred doses they have left to re-open Tuesday, when they expect to get a delivery of additional vaccines in the afternoon.

Members of the National Guard will also be at the clinic beginning Tuesday, called in by Gov. Kate Brown to help reach her goal of vaccinating 12,000 people per day.

“That’s why she called us up is to meet that goal and so that is our anticipation is that we will definitely be able to meet that goal,” said Stephen Bomar, the Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “I know we’re talking about Fall time frame, that’s what’s been mentioned, but with the employment of the National Guard, we certainly hope to make that before the Fall.”

When they had doses, Salem Health said they were able to vaccinate 410 people per hour at their clinic. It’s open to anyone in Phase 1A who lives or works in Marion County.

The Oregon Health Authority said, for now, there are no planst to hold more of these clinics in other parts of the state.

OHA said it will coordinate with provider sites and locak public health authorities on offering mass vaccination clinics when more vaccines become available.

Officials with the Multnomah County Health Department said this is something they’re talking about doing.