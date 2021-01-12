Not junk mail: Stimulus money may come as prepaid debit card

Those who haven't received direct deposit yet may get a mailed check or debit card

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those who are still waiting on their second stimulus check to arrive, there are a few things to be aware of.

For starters, stimulus checks may be not be delivered the same way as the first round of relief payments. Those who received a direct deposit the first time aren’t guaranteed to have that happen again.

People who haven’t received a direct deposit by now were likely mailed a check or an Economic Impact Payment card. The latter is a prepaid Visa debit card issued by MetaBank.

Related Content Still no stimulus check? IRS sent some to wrong bank accounts

The Internal Revenue Service said it does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card; however, 8 million Americans are expected to receive prepaid cards in the mail.

Deanna Casey is among those who got the first stimulus check via direct deposit but has yet to get her second payment.

“I don’t know why they just didn’t kind of follow the same protocol that they had established for the first one since obviously they had that in place,” she said. “It’s hard to understand what’s really going on.”

Check the status of your payment

The IRS recently re-launched an online “get my payment” tool where people can go to check the status of their payments. Those whose payment status shows as “not available” will not receive a second stimulus check and will instead need to claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 tax return.