Numbers show how many have recovered from COVID-19 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday that they will be releasing data on a weekly basis about the number of people who have fully recovered from COVID-19.

According to OHA, “a person is considered recovered once they are free of fever (without

the use of fever-reducing medication), cough, and shortness of breath for 72 hours.”

Of the 1,853 surviving COVID-19 cases, 595 (32.1%) are considered recovered and 682 (36.9%) are not yet recovered.

OHA said they are are still assessing recovery status for 576 (31.1%) of the COVID-19 cases.

“The median time to recovery for all cases who had symptoms is 14 days (interquartile range:10–20 days). The median time to recovery for cases who were hospitalized and had symptoms is 16 days (interquartile range: 11.5–24 days),” OHA said.

