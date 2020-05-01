Nurses protest outside OHSU Hillsboro over lack of PPE, contracts

All nurses at OHSU Hillsboro are currently working without a contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nurses are protesting outside of the Oregon Health and Science University Hillsboro Medical Hospital on Friday.

Spearheaded by nurses in the Oregon Nurses Association who work at OHSU Hillsboro, they say this protest is over the lack of proper safety equipment and support from hospital administrators for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the ONA, “nurses are working without adequate personal protective equipment and are forced wear one mask between patients for an entire 12-hour shift or until their mask breaks down completely. Despite misusing safety equipment, OHSU Hillsboro administrators are refusing to tell employees when they have been exposed to confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the risk nurses will get sick and spread the virus to patients and family members.”

In the statement, the organization says that administrators are not telling employees when they have been exposed to confirmed coronavirus case. ONA also said that administrators are also proposing cuts to earned sick leave during contract discussions.

