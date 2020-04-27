NW Portland Hostel struggles to stay afloat amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Portland, an award-winning hostel is trying to find ways to stay busy during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Northwest Portland Hostel can house up to 240 people, and is typically filled in April with spring breakers. However, with travel restrictions, the hostel is now housing a few college students stranded in Portland.

“We have a German couple—she was going to the University of Portland. And they decided, rather than go home to Germany, they would stay here in one of our private rooms and do her online course,” said Jim Kennett, owner of NW Portland Hostel

Kennett said the few guests at the hostel are in private rooms. The hostel had to lay off all of its staff and close its cafe, which is normally open to everyone, not just hostel guests.