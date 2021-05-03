OCC updates vaccine scheduler as COVID cases climb

A sign at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland touting its appointments for COVID vaccinations, February 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 540 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 186,877.

One new death was reported, bringing the state death toll to 2502. 351 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 80 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 33,153 doses of the COVID vaccine per day.

Also on Monday, the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center changed how they schedule vaccine appointments, offering appointments through the All4Oregon website.

This is a change from the prior process, which required people to sign up through the OHA’s Get Vaccinated Oregon tool then wait for an invitation. We hope the ability to self-schedule will make it even easier for Oregonians who haven’t yet been vaccinated to make an appointment. Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated is critical as our state faces this new surge in cases.

Oregon has administered a total of 1,647,730 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,317,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 97,625 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,295,638 people in Oregon have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.