Oregon prepares for possibility of students not returning this school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Education is preparing for the chance that students may not return to school this academic year.

At first, Gov. Kate Brown announced students would miss a week, then extended the order to keep schools closed through the end of April. As this pandemic changes, educators are realizing going back to school may not be possible — so they’re looking at solutions for learning.

Education officials are starting a campaign called “Distance Learning for All.” This campaign gives teachers and parents guiding principles for continued distanced learning while establishing routines, expectations, and priorities to facilitate instruction in the case that students will not return to school.

Of course, officials say this can’t happen overnight. There’s countless challenges to this, including access to high-speed internet and technology. Many parents with kids in middle school and high school who each have half a dozen different teachers are having trouble finding ways to share the family computer. For younger students, education overwhelmingly relies on parents.

In some cases, parents must work, and older siblings are responsible for watching the kids.

ODE says they’re taking all of this into account.

They say Distance Learning for All will take creativity and patience — but that learning can happen through materials in packets, group calls, reading, and other efforts.

They know this is a difficult time as students are losing experiences over the next two and a half months, including missing out on proms, field trips, graduation and award ceremonies, in addition to simple classroom activities.

Even though they all can’t be face to face, they want to find a way to still have a connection.

