ODOT to close 7 more miles of Columbia River Hwy

Transportation crews say they've seen hundreds of cars parked along roadways and even beyond barricades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sun is shining bright this week, tempting many of us to venture into the Columbia Gorge—but ODOT officials are taking steps to keep people away and help flatten the curve.

Seven more miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway from Larch Mountain Road to Angel’s Rest will be closed starting Wednesday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Officials said crews have seen up to 200 cars along the road and many have gone past barricades. ODOT closed the highway from Angel’s Rest to Ainsworth last week.

“The important lesson here for folks is we know sunshine is tempting, we know this is a difficult challenge for us to look outside,” said Chris Havel with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Going beyond a barricade can carry a fine of more than $1,000. Remember—the trails will reopen and the barricades will be removed once the pandemic passes.