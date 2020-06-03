New OED leader to address unemployment claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As thousand of Oregonians continue to wait for their unemployment claims to be processed, the acting director of the Oregon Employment Department will meet the media at 1 p.m.

David Gerstenfeld was named to replace Kay Erickson after Gov. Kate Brown ousted her over the weekend. Erickson oversaw the department as the pandemic hit.

Brown asked for Erickson’s resignation following growing frustration over the OED’s lack of response to the floods of unemployment claims over the past several weeks.

“The continued delays from the Oregon Employment Department in delivering unemployment insurance benefits to thousands of out-of-work Oregonians are unacceptable,” said Governor Brown in a release on Sunday. “This is an unprecedented crisis, and the problems at the department demand an urgent response. I’d like to thank Director Erickson for her years of service to the State of Oregon, but it is clear that new leadership is needed.