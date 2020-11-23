OED to issue $176M in jobless ‘waiting week’ benefits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Monday it began issuing “waiting week” checks throughout the state.

OED said the payments are going to eligible Oregonians who received regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits since the start of the pandemic.

The waiting week is the first week of a regular UI claim when a person meets all eligibility requirements, according to the agency.

Roughly 246,000 people will receive $176 million in benefits and payments will begin showing up within three business days.

“We are very pleased to announce that many Oregonians will now start seeing the waiting week benefits they have been waiting for,” said acting OED Director David Gerstenfeld in a release. “Our IT and Unemployment Insurance teams have worked incredibly hard to implement programming changes that allow us to issue payments at this scale. Oregonians have been patient with us, and we thank them.”

OED’s start to issuing benefits arrived one week ahead of schedule.

“We know some claimants still have to wait to receive their payments, and we want them to know that we’re working hard to get them their funds as quickly as possible,” Gerstenfeld said.

Payments for roughly 170,000 Oregonians have been delayed because they had to be manually processed. That batch of recipients can expect payments by the end of next month, according to OED.

For more information on the waiting week benefits, visit the state’s online claim system. OED also has provided an FAQ.