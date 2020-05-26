OED works to resolve unemployment backlog

Nyla Clark, 3, accompanied by her mother, Chavonne Clark, sits in a baby stroller at a corner in New Orleans, hoping to get a few dollars from an occasional passerby Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Clark was a phlebotomist with a local company until she lost her job because of the coronavirus pandemic. She is waiting for unemployment. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Acknowledging that “for too many Oregonians” unemployment claims are backlogged, the director of the Oregon Employment Department announced a new effort and procedures to process that backlog as quickly as possible.

The goal of Project Focus 100 is to “process 100% of the 38,000 claim backlog as quickly as possible and get Oregonians the relief they need,” Kay Erickson said in a release Tuesday morning.

“We know how frustrating it has been for those who are trying to reach us about the status of their claims and have been unable to get through,” she said.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, the OED has received more than 360,000 claims for benefits from Oregonians.

KOIN coverage: Oregon unemployment issues

Project Focus 100 will use 4 strategies: continue surge hiring, use the experienced employees to work through the oldest and most complex claims, check the status of an existing claim and use technology to close gaps and improve service.

Erickson said the OED has hired “six times the number of people processing claims than were in place before COVID-19 closures began.”

Project Focus 100

Between this Friday and June 12, the department will work diligently to resolve the claims for those who have been waiting the longest. “We’re piloting new ways of contacting Oregonians to let them know where their claims are in the system and to solve problems,” she said.

Erickson added better technology and strategies have moved claims out of some traps in the process. “We will continue using these strategies to speed up processing and get Oregonians whose claims have been stuck the benefits they’re owed.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.