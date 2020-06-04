Officials announce virus outbreak at Amazon facility in Marion County

76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus were announced in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported an active workplace outbreak of the novel coronavirus at an Amazon facility in Aumsville on Thursday.

Five cases have been reported at the Marion County facility, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which started its investigation on May 21. The risk to the general public is considered low at the time.

Meanwhile, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Oregon on Wednesday, state health officials announced.

However, the state said 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 4,474, while the statewide death toll remains at 159.

Most of the new cases were reported in Multnomah County, which had 30 new cases. Marion and Clackamas counties had the second and third most reported cases, with 12 and nine cases, respectively. Lincoln and Deschutes counties each announced five new cases, while Lane and Washington counties each announced three new cases. Linn County reported two new cases. The following counties each reported one new case: Coos, Curry, Jackson, Jefferson, Umatilla, Wasco and Yamhill.