Officials: Oregon infant dies from COVID-19 complications

The baby was under the age of 1, officials said

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Officials say an infant in southwest Oregon has died from COVID-19 complications.

The News-Review in Roseburg reports the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team said the infant, who was younger than age 1, was diagnosed with COVID-19-related symptoms on Aug. 20 and died Monday.

The baby was one of 13 deaths listed in the team’s Wednesday report for the county.

Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer says officials have chosen not to provide more detailed case information out of respect for patient and family privacy.



He said officials can say some of those who died were “perfectly well” before contracting the virus and dying. Seattle Children’s Hospital confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19 in late August but didn’t release the age of the child.