Officials: Vancouver chiropractor tied to possible COVID spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Clark County said an employee at a chiropractor may have spread COVID-19 to nearly 300 patients.

Clark County officials said anyone who visited the Chiro One Wellness Center Salmon Creek on 20th Avenue between September 8 and 11 should quarantine immediately; they are considered close contacts who are at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

An employee was working while potentially contagious during those dates, according to the chiropractor.

Officials said those in quarantine are urged to stay home and avoid all contact with anyone who isn’t a household member. They should not go to work, attend church or visit any public places, such as grocery stores.

Public Health will call all affected patients over the next several days to provide additional information about quarantine and available support services.

Anyone who has questions prior to being contacted by Public Health can call 360.386.2140.