PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Between Friday, March 4 and Sunday, March 6, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the report released Monday. 

The report totals the numbers the counties shared with the Oregon Health Authority from the three-day weekend period. 

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 6,743 and the state has had a total of 697,775 total cases reported. 

Hospitalizations 

Across the state, there are 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 38 fewer than there were on Sunday. Of those patients, 52 are in intensive care unit beds, a 12-person decrease from Sunday. 

In Oregon, there are currently 106 out of 667 ICU beds available and 439 adult, non-ICU beds available out of 4,297. 

The Oregon Health Authority reminds the public to not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless a person requires emergency care for their symptoms. 

Vaccinations 

Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority said 1,221 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.  

The seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is 582 doses per day. 

As of Monday, 3,163,304 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,870,362 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. 

Cases by county

The newest COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties: 

  • Baker (2) 
  • Benton (21) 
  • Clackamas (90) 
  • Clatsop (9) 
  • Columbia (19) 
  • Coos (18) 
  • Crook (6) 
  • Curry (8) 
  • Deschutes (63) 
  • Douglas (38) 
  • Gilliam (1) 
  • Grant (13) 
  • Harney (1) 
  • Hood River (8) 
  • Jackson (55) 
  • Jefferson (2) 
  • Josephine (34) 
  • Klamath (15) 
  • Lake (1) 
  • Lane (103) 
  • Lincoln (14) 
  • Linn (81) 
  • Malheur (5) 
  • Marion (66) 
  • Morrow (1) 
  • Multnomah (220) 
  • Polk (13) 
  • Tillamook (8) 
  • Umatilla (13) 
  • Wallowa (6) 
  • Wasco (10) 
  • Washington (153) 
  • Yamhill (19) 