PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Between Friday, March 4 and Sunday, March 6, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the report released Monday.

The report totals the numbers the counties shared with the Oregon Health Authority from the three-day weekend period.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 6,743 and the state has had a total of 697,775 total cases reported.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 38 fewer than there were on Sunday. Of those patients, 52 are in intensive care unit beds, a 12-person decrease from Sunday.

In Oregon, there are currently 106 out of 667 ICU beds available and 439 adult, non-ICU beds available out of 4,297.

The Oregon Health Authority reminds the public to not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless a person requires emergency care for their symptoms.

Vaccinations

Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority said 1,221 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

The seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is 582 doses per day.

As of Monday, 3,163,304 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,870,362 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases by county

The newest COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties: