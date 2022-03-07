PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Between Friday, March 4 and Sunday, March 6, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the report released Monday.
The report totals the numbers the counties shared with the Oregon Health Authority from the three-day weekend period.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 6,743 and the state has had a total of 697,775 total cases reported.
Hospitalizations
Across the state, there are 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 38 fewer than there were on Sunday. Of those patients, 52 are in intensive care unit beds, a 12-person decrease from Sunday.
In Oregon, there are currently 106 out of 667 ICU beds available and 439 adult, non-ICU beds available out of 4,297.
The Oregon Health Authority reminds the public to not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless a person requires emergency care for their symptoms.
Vaccinations
Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority said 1,221 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is 582 doses per day.
As of Monday, 3,163,304 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,870,362 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases by county
The newest COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker (2)
- Benton (21)
- Clackamas (90)
- Clatsop (9)
- Columbia (19)
- Coos (18)
- Crook (6)
- Curry (8)
- Deschutes (63)
- Douglas (38)
- Gilliam (1)
- Grant (13)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (8)
- Jackson (55)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (34)
- Klamath (15)
- Lake (1)
- Lane (103)
- Lincoln (14)
- Linn (81)
- Malheur (5)
- Marion (66)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (220)
- Polk (13)
- Tillamook (8)
- Umatilla (13)
- Wallowa (6)
- Wasco (10)
- Washington (153)
- Yamhill (19)