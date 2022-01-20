OHA: 10k new COVID cases Thursday, rise in weekly cases

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OHA reports a rise in weekly cases, and decline in hospitalizations and deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported over 10,000 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, as health officials warn the omicron variant will increase Oregon’s hospitalizations higher than the peak of the delta variant, the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems said during Thursday’s press conference.

OHA reported 10,034 new cases which increases the state’s case total to 559,960. OHA’s weekly report shows an increase in cases. Between January, 10 through Sunday, January 16, OHA reported 52,337 new cases – increasing by 11% from the week prior. OHA noted this was another weekly high during the pandemic.

8 additional COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 5,916, OHA said. According to the weekly report, COVID-19-realted deaths have decreased from 113 in the previous week to 83.

OHA said weekly hospitalizations have also declined from 486 last week to 441 new COVID hospitalizations.

There are 981 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 and 142 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds.

OHA reports 45 available adult ICU beds out of 648 in Oregon. Additionally, there are 251 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,146 statewide.

The seven-day running average for COIVD-19 vaccinations in Oregon is now at 14,865 doses per day.

According to OHA, 3,103,690 Oregonians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,809,173 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

To meet Governor Brown’s goal of 1 million Oregonians boosted by the end of January, 584,304 people would need to get the extra dose.

Confirmed and presumptive cases by county

Baker (25), Benton (278), Clackamas (776), Clatsop (79), Columbia (107), Coos (142), Crook (45), Curry (38), Deschutes (675), Douglas (204), Grant (65), Harney (4), Hood River (52), Jackson (508), Jefferson (128), Josephine (157), Klamath (146), Lake (4), Lane (747), Lincoln (169), Linn (575), Malheur (143), Marion (1,073), Morrow (50), Multnomah (1,434), Polk (226), Sherman (3), Tillamook (54), Umatilla (288), Union (61), Wallowa (13), Wasco (65), Washington (1,400), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (293).

Oregon’s 5,909th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,910th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,911th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Dec. 26, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,912th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5, 2022, and died Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,913th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,914th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,915th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,916th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.