OHA: 114 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials said 114 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus were recorded Monday, bringing the state’s total to 4,922.

An outbreak at Pacific Seafood, in Lincoln County, contributed to more than half of the 114 new cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll at 164.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Clackamas (13), Hood River (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (61), Marion (8), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (8), Washington (2).

One Deschutes County case reported Saturday was determined to not be an instance of the coronavirus, and state total was revised to reflect the change, according to OHA.