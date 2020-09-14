OHA: 151 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths; tests halted over air quality

OHA: Recent dip in cases may be from fewer tests administered during wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported another relatively low batch of confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, but it cautioned the results may not necessarily reflect a decline.

OHA added 151 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 29,484 and the death toll to 151. Both casualties reported Monday–an 87-year-old Lane County man and a 92-year-old Washington County woman– had underlying medical conditions.

“Wildfire and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon,” OHA said in its report. “Over the past several days statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped. This is a lagging data point as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection. However, due to widespread hazardous conditions, people seeking testing may have declined. OHA will continue to monitor the situation.”

The agency added that the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory was closed Monday and that no specimens will be accepted or tested.

The new confirme/ presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).