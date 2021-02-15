OHA: 184 new COVID cases; low count due to weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported just 184 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Monday — a figure the agency said was low because of recent weather conditions.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon rose to 150,464, according to OHA. No new casualties were reported, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,137. Moreover, no deaths tied to the coronavirus have been reported since Saturday.

Oregon health officials have now administered 683,887 of the 885,250 (77.3%) first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitalizations for the virus dropped by three to 210 and ICU bed occupancies increased by one to 53.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).