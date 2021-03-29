OHA: 2 straight days without COVID death; 217 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second day in a row, the Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths tied to the coronavirus, leaving the death toll at 2,375.

An additional 217 confirmed/presumptive cases were tallied, bringing the state’s total number of recorded infections to 164,164, OHA said.

Oregon has administered a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to date. That translates to roughly 82% of all doses of vaccines delivered to Oregon.

The agency said hospitalizations fell by one to 142 and the number of intensive care unit patients increased by four to 36.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).