OHA: 200 more COVID cases, 1 new death in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added 200 more cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state total to 206,774.

In addition, one more victim was added to the COVID-19 death toll — a 74-year-old Lane County woman with underlying medical conditions. To date, 2,754 Oregonians have died from the virus.

Roughly 10,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state immunization registry, according to OHA. The seven-day running average of doses being administered is now 12,724 doses per day.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon increased by five to 149 and four more COVID-19 patients were put in intensive unit care beds (35), OHA reported.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,102, which is an 8.7% decrease from the previous seven days,” the agency said in its daily report. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (6), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Linn (9), Marion (21), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Union (3), Washington (21), Yamhill (3).