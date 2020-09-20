OHA: 208 new COVID cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus

Death toll up to 526

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 208 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 30,801.

The agency also added one new casualty to the death toll — a 73-year-old Marion County woman who had underlying medical conditions. To date, Oregon’s coronavirus death toll stands at 526.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (23), Linn (7), Malheur (15), Marion (21), Morrow (3), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (28), and Yamhill (3).

