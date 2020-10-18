OHA: 220 COVID cases, no new deaths reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 220 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total number to 39,532.

Because no new deaths were reported, Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 620.

The new confirmed/presumptive cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (8), Columbia (4), Coos (4), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (21), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Umatilla (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), and Yamhill (6).