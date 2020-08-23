231 new COVID cases, zero deaths in Oregon

Coronavirus

Death toll remains at 417

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon recorded 231 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, according to state health officials.

The Oregon Health Authority’s daily report did not include any new deaths, leaving Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll unchanged at 417.

To date, Oregon has logged 24,937 cases of the virus, according to OHA.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss