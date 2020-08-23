231 new COVID cases, zero deaths in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon recorded 231 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, according to state health officials.

The Oregon Health Authority’s daily report did not include any new deaths, leaving Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll unchanged at 417.

To date, Oregon has logged 24,937 cases of the virus, according to OHA.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).