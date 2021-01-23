OHA: 2nd case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Oregon

Yamhill County patient had no known travel history

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person in Yamhill County tested positive for the variant COVID-19 virus originally detected in the United Kingdom, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency said the patient has no known travel history.

Saturday’s revelation marked the second known case in Oregon of the UK variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01.

Both state and county public health officials have launched an investigation into possible sources of the virus.

The variant strain has now been detected in several U.S. states.

Because this strain is considered to be more contagious, OHA recommends Oregonians:

Maintain six feet of physical distance;

Wear a face covering when outside the house;

Practice good hand hygiene;

Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with;

People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.

The CDC provides case data information in the U.S.