OHA: 353 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths

State now has 14,149 cases on record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials reported 353 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with three new deaths.

Saturday’s data put the state’s total number of cases at 14,149. The new casualties puts Oregon’s coronavirus death toll at 257.

All three victims in Saturday’s report were men who died at their homes in Marion, Wallowa and Lincoln Counties — at least two had underlying conditions.

Umatilla County continued to report increases in cases, recording its 1,262nd on Saturday. Umatilla now has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Clackamas County (1,111).

The new cases reported were from the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).