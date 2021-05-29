COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oregon drop 15% from previous week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported one more Oregonian died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,666.

Saturday’s reported victim was a 79-year-old Douglas County man with no reported underlying medical conditions.

Oregon has logged a total of 201,004 cases of the coronavirus following the additional 376 added Saturday.

OHA said 31,325 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry and that the seven-day running average of doses being administered was 27,472 doses per day.

Hospitalizations fell by three to 257 and the number of ICU patients also dropped by three to 56.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,834, which is a 15.2% decrease from the previous seven days,” OHA said in its report. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Klamath (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39) and Yamhill (16).