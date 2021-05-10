OHA: 388 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state total to 191,774. They also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state-wide death toll to 2,533.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at 326, eight more than Sunday, according to health officials. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than yesterday.

OHA also reported that 28,659 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 22,263 doses were administered on May 9 and 6,396 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 9.

The 7-day running average is now 34,030 doses per day.

To date, 2,110,095 doses of Pfizer, 1,710,920 doses of Moderna and 246,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

As of Monday, 1,467,659 people in Oregon are fully vaccinated. There are 1,982,835 people who have had at least one vaccine dose.