OHA: 4 more COVID deaths, 334 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added 334 more cases of COVID-19 and logged four more deaths associated with the virus.

Data provided in the agency’s daily report showed the total number of cases have reached 198,689 and the death toll rose to 2,622. The four victims reported Sunday were aged between 51- and 67-years-old — two of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. OHA said the seven-day running average is 31,010 doses per day.

Hospitalizations continued to drop with just 248 reported COVID patients in Oregon hospitals — ten fewer than Saturday. OHA added 71 COVID patients were in ICU beds, which is three fewer than the day before.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,071, which is an 12.8% increase from the previous seven days,” the agency said. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6).