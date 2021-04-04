OHA: 404 more COVID cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials reported one more person has died from the coronavirus Sunday, bringing Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,392.

The latest victim to succumb to the virus was a 58-year-old Lane County man with underlying medical conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

An additional 404 confirmed/presumed cases of the virus were logged as well. To date, Oregon has recorded 166,882 cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations fell by three to 150 and ICU patients dropped by one to 43, according to OHA.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,000,991 first and second doses of Pfizer, 924,661 first and second doses of Moderna and 49,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines — a little more than 80% of the total doses that have been delivered to the state since the rollout began.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (30), Lincoln (4), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (84), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (45) and Yamhill (6).