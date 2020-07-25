OHA: 408 new confirmed cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon added 408 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 to the state’s total Saturday, putting Oregon at 16,492 cases since mid-March, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

With the new cases came four new reported deaths, raising the death toll to 286.

All four victims reported Saturday were men — three of whom were from Multnomah County, one was from Umatilla County. The men were aged 66, 85, 87 and 88. At least two of the victims had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

Umatilla County continues to see a surge in infections. To date, the rural, Eastern Oregon county has logged 1,638 confirmed/presumptive cases with 16 deaths.

The new cases were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).