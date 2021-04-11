OHA: 499 new COVID cases, no deaths

Death toll remains at 2,440 for second straight day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority logged an additional 499 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 170,568.

And for the second day in a row, the agency reported no new deaths tied to COVID-19, leaving Oregon’s coronavirus death toll unchanged at 2,440.

OHA said health officials have been administering a little more than 37,000 doses of the vaccine each day for the past week. A total of 1,156,392 doses of Pfizer, 1,021,822 doses of Moderna and 79,507 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date in Oregon, according to OHA.

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by nine patients to 179; ICU patients remained at 46.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (1), Columbia (9), Coos (6), Crook (3), Deschutes (35), Douglas (6), Grant (7), Jackson (22), Jefferson (8), Josephine (9), Klamath (35), Lane (46), Lincoln (7), Linn (11), Malheur (1), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (99), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (43) and Yamhill (9).

The tri-county region (Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas) has accounted for about 42% of the state’s total number of cases.