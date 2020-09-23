OHA: 6 new deaths, 193 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials recorded 193 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with six new deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest report increased the state’s death toll to 537 and total number of cases to 31,503. The agency also noted that the 295th recorded death–a 26-year-old Yamhill County man–did not die from the coronavirus and was removed from the overall death toll.

Week-to-week numbers showed a rise in infections and a decline in casualties. In the week of September 14-20, infections rose 17% from the previous week; 18 Oregonians died from the virus, down from 29.

OHA said the group reporting the most infections continues to be people aged 20-29.

Statistics

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (22), Marion (17), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (4), Washington (14), and Yamhill (1).

Deaths

-93-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions.

-93-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions.

-82-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions.

-75-year-old Lane County man with underlying conditions.

-54-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions.

-95-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions.

OHA changes child care reporting

OHA has changed the process for reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in child care facilities in an effort to be as transparent and comprehensive as possible.

Child care providers will now be required to report COVID-19 cases to their local health care authority. The agency said it has reported on outbreaks of five or more cases in facilities that enrolled 30 or more children in the Weekly COVID-19 Report.

Under the new reporting threshold, outbreaks of more than two children in facilities with a capacity of more than 16 children will now be reported, provided they are not siblings in the same household.