OHA: 611 total COVID vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon

Officials say the rate of breakthrough cases is small compared to how many people have been vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, health officials reported Thursday.

Oregon’s death toll has reached 2,514. The Oregon Health Authority reported 763 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, raising the state total to 189,162.

There were 328 people with COVID in hospitals across Oregon (two fewer than Wednesday), including 90 patients in ICU beds (seven more than Wednesday).

The OHA has identified 611 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases through May 3, including eight deaths. Officials said the rate “remains very small when compared to the more than 1.3 million people who have completed their vaccine series against COVID-19.” Of the 611 breakthrough cases, 14% were reported in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings, officials said. The median age of breakthrough cases is 51 years with 31% occurring in people older than 65. More information can be found here.

On Thursday, Oregon added 36,259 new COVID vaccine doses to the state immunization registry. Oregon is currently averaging 30,909 doses administered per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,706,865 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,349,096 first and second doses of Moderna and 101,923 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,353,250 people have completed a vaccine series and there are 1,902,244 who have had at least one dose.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (14), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (3), Crook (14), Curry (4), Deschutes (95), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), KIamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (2), Linn (42), Malheur (5), Marion (72), Morrow (1), Multnomah (115), Polk (20), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (2), Washington (107) and Yamhill (20).

Oregon’s 2,510th death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on April 4 and died on April 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,511th death is a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 4 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,512th death is a 50-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,513rd death is a 63-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on April 15 and died on May 3 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,514th death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.