OHA: 628 new COVID cases, no deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 628 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 175,121.

No new deaths were added. The state’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,460.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,312,413 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,121,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,405 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The seven-day running average is now 34,359 doses per day.

Hospitalizations increased by 15 patients to 215, according to OHA. Additionally ICU patients increased by one to 48.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (37), Lane (39), Lincoln (4), Linn (16), Malheur (1), Marion (83), Multnomah (142), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (83) and Yamhill (14).

Multnomah County is on pace to tally its 35,000th COVID-19 infection Monday.