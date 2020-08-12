OHA: 7 new COVID deaths, 258 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials reported seven new deaths stemming from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 375.

The Oregon Health Authority added 258 confirmed/presumptive cases. To date, 22,022 Oregonians have contracted the virus.

Of the deaths reported, four were from Clackamas County:

-76-year-old Umatilla County man with underlying conditions.

-95-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions.

-70-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying conditions.

-81-year-old Clackamas man with underlying conditions.

-86-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions.

-57-year-old Clackamas County woman whose presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

81-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying conditions.

The new cases reported Wednesday the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (14), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (17), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Umatilla (30), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).

Weekly Numbers

Daily cases of the virus declined in the past week. OHA said there were 2,122 new cases that week, a slight drop from the previous week’s tally of 2,278. Twenty-nine deaths were reported, a drop from 39 the previous week.

Health officials added that the percentage of positive tests also decreased to 5.4%, and hospitalizations have plateaued. The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group, according to OHA.

Persons 80 or older account for nearly half of all those hospitalized.

Outbreaks

An outbreak was reported at Marion County’s Pan American Berry Growers this past week where at least 22 cases were confirmed. OHA said the outbreak investigation started on July 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

Additionally, an outbreak of 29 cases was reported at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Umatilla County. OHA said the case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.