PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 741 cases and 23 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 696,717 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,709, OHA said.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 375 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by 29 people from Thursday’s report. OHA also reports, there are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are also 84 adult ICU beds available out of 669 and 323 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,241.

Overall, OHA said there’s 13% availability for adult ICU beds and 8% availability for adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,161,695 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,868,328 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 3,574 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (25), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (77), Lincoln (8), Linn (42), Malheur (2), Marion (41), Multnomah (169), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (75) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 6,687th COVID-19-related death is a 100-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,688th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Feb. 2 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,689th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,690th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Klamath County who died Feb. 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,691st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,692nd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Feb. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,693rd COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Feb. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,694th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,695th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,696th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 13 and died March 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,697th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,698th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 24 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6699th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Feb. 19 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,700th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Feb. 23 and died March 3 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,701st COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died March 2 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,702nd COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Klamath County who died Jan. 29 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,703rd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died Feb. 24 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,704th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,705th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,706th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,707th COVID-19-related death is a 30-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 19, 2021, and died Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,708th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who died Jan. 17 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,709th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 28 and died March 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.