OHA: 77% of new COVID cases in week among unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the nearly 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon in the week ending September 18, a total of 76.8% of them were in people who are not vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

In the same week, 23.2% of cases were breakthrough cases, officials said, a total of 2778 cases. Eighty-four of those cases were people who lived in care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate settings. Officials said the average age of people with a breakthrough case is 49. However, 68 breakthrough cases occurred in people between the ages of 12-17.

“The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.71 million Oregonians who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series,” officials said.

Only 4.5% of all breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, officials said, and 0.9% died. The average age of those who died was 81, officials said.

The daily report shows another 1836 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths. Those numbers bring the cumulative totals since the pandemic began in Oregon to 318,914 cases and 3661 deaths.

Hospitals continue to experience nearly full capacity, officials said. There are 885 people hospitalized with COVID throughout Oregon, and 263 patients in the ICU.

There are only 9% of ICU beds available for adults and 9% of non-ICU adult beds available at hospitals throughout the state, OHA said.

The 7-day running average of new vaccinations in Oregon stands at 7713 doses per day, OHA said.