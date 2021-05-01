OHA: 794 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An additional 794 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were logged Saturday, bringing the state’s total number to 185,597.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported three more deaths tied to the virus. The victims included a 70-year-old Jackson County man; 43-year-old Linn County woman; and 81-year-old Malheur County woman. The latest casualties brought Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,498.

OHA reported 40,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 34,801 doses per day.

Hospitalizations fell by three to 331 and the number of patients in ICU beds dropped by two to 71, OHA said.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).