OHA: 85 more COVID cases, 1 new death in Oregon

Nearly 2.5M Oregonians have had at least 1 dose of vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 85 cases of the coronavirus were tallied in Oregon Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The latest figures brought the overall number of cases to 209,494.

One death was reported–a 63-year-old Douglas County man–bringing the state’s death toll to 2,782.

As of Tuesday, 2,413,181 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,205,984 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Hospitalizations for the virus fell by 15 to 125; the number of ICU patients being treated for COVID-19 increased by one to 29.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).