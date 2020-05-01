OHA: 860 Oregonians recover from COVID-19

OHA adds data about what percent of COVID-19 deaths occurred in persons who had underlying medical conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report about cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, the agency has stated 860 people in the state have recovered from the disease.

According to the report, of the 2,253 surviving COVID-19 cases in Oregon, 860 (38.2 percent) are considered recovered and 785 (34.8 percent) are not yet recovered.

Of the recoveries, 147 are in Multnomah County (23 percent of the county’s total cases), 68 in Clackamas County (34.3 percent of total cases), and 208 in Washington County (45.1 percent of total cases).

OHA also announced this week they will add data on underlying conditions for persons who have died of COVID-19, of which the most prominent underlying condition was diabetes, accounting for 24 cases or 32.9 percent of the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon. They began reporting weekly recovery numbers in the state two weeks ago.

Our Weekly #Coronavirus Report has again expanded, this week adding data on underlying conditions for the #COVID19 cases that have died. We will also now include the number of COVID-19 recovered cases by county: https://t.co/EWKKhb1S3y pic.twitter.com/AjhaYjDIsf — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 28, 2020

More than 1 million people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, a milestone that was reached Thursday night.

The United States accounts for over 153,000 of those recoveries.

Over 3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 230,000 people have died, which means more than four times as many people have recovered from the coronavirus than have died.

There are currently around 2 million active coronavirus cases, over a million of which are in the U.S.