OHA adds 1,174 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the daily record of COVID-19 cases remained unbroken for the first time in four days, Oregon still added another 1,174 new confirmed/presumed cases of the virus — along with six new deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest totals put the state at 66,333 cases overall and brought the death toll to 826.

All but one of the six victims reported Monday had underlying medical conditions:

-57-year-old Marion County man

-40-year-old Marion County woman

-89-year-old Multnomah County woman

-92-year-old Multnomah County man with unconfirmed medical conditions

-96-year-old Marion County woman

-60-year-old Multnomah County man

OHA also reported an increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, going from 412 to 456 since Friday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (10), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (17).